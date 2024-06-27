Cerca nel sito
 
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Japan: Safety concerns at the next Expo in Osaka due to extreme heat

June 26, 2024_ As summer approaches, Japan is facing record temperatures, with some regions already exceeding 35 degrees Celsius. This raises concerns about the safety of workers and visitors at the next Osaka Expo, scheduled for the summer of 2025. Authorities are implementing measures to prevent heatstroke, but the situation remains critical. Construction of the exhibition site on the artificial island of Yumeshima is underway, but labor shortages and extreme working conditions further complicate preparations. Tokyo-np.co.jp reports it. The situation is made worse by forecasts of an even hotter summer than in previous years, according to meteorological experts.

