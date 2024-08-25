Japan: Samba Returns to Asakusa with the Theme of Cooperation

August 25, 2024_ The renowned Asakusa Samba Carnival will be held on September 15, 2024, marking the return of the competition after a five-year hiatus due to the pandemic. The samba team 'Flor de Matsudo Cereja', from Matsudo, Chiba, will participate in the competition with the aim of improving their position in the S1 League, where they failed to get higher than fifth place. This year, the team's theme is 'From Division to Cooperation - The Big Pot', a message of unity and peace inspired by conviviality around food. The source of this news is tokyo-np.co.jp. The team, which won the S2 championship in 2009, fears relegation if they do not achieve good results, but focuses on the importance of cohesion among members.