Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Domenica 25 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 13:14
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Japan: Samba Returns to Asakusa with the Theme of Cooperation

August 25, 2024_ The renowned Asakusa Samba Carnival will be held on September 15, 2024, marking the return of the competition after a five-year...

Japan: Samba Returns to Asakusa with the Theme of Cooperation
25 agosto 2024 | 12.58
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 25, 2024_ The renowned Asakusa Samba Carnival will be held on September 15, 2024, marking the return of the competition after a five-year hiatus due to the pandemic. The samba team 'Flor de Matsudo Cereja', from Matsudo, Chiba, will participate in the competition with the aim of improving their position in the S1 League, where they failed to get higher than fifth place. This year, the team's theme is 'From Division to Cooperation - The Big Pot', a message of unity and peace inspired by conviviality around food. The source of this news is tokyo-np.co.jp. The team, which won the S2 championship in 2009, fears relegation if they do not achieve good results, but focuses on the importance of cohesion among members.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
samba team return tasto invio which won
Vedi anche
News to go
In Europa morti per caldo potrebbero triplicare entro 2100
News to go
Bonus studenti fuori sede, prevista un’agevolazione
News to go
Legge Bossi-Fini, Lollobrigida: "Va modificata"
Naufragio Palermo, il pm: "Solo dopo analisi relitto capiremo cosa è successo" - Video
News to go
"Hamas vuole colpire cittadini israeliani all'estero", la nuova strategia
News to go
Naufragio Bayesian, Procura dispone autopsie su vittime
News to go
Elezioni Usa, Kamala Harris accetta la nomination per la presidenza
Ius Scholae, Tajani insiste. Fatelli d'Italia: "No in programma governo"
News to go
Torna il caldo, domani 12 città da bollino giallo: picchi fino a 38 gradi
News to go
Gelato, Germania principale produttore in Ue nel 2023
News to go
Stop rate mutui per meteo estremo: ecco dove
News to go
Naufragio Palermo, proseguono ricerche dispersi: ultime news


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza