Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 06 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:55
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Japan: Santa Maria Novella presents an exclusive collaboration with the Four Seasons Tokyo

September 5, 2024_ Historic Italian pharmacy Santa Maria Novella, founded in Florence in 1221, has announced a collaboration with Four Seasons Hotel...

Japan: Santa Maria Novella presents an exclusive collaboration with the Four Seasons Tokyo
06 settembre 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 5, 2024_ Historic Italian pharmacy Santa Maria Novella, founded in Florence in 1221, has announced a collaboration with Four Seasons Hotel Tokyo Otemachi for an exclusive afternoon tea that will take place from October 1 to November 30, 2024. The special menu, inspired by the brand's iconic fragrances, promises a luxury experience that celebrates over 800 years of Florentine tradition and elegance. Guests will enjoy unique dishes and receive a complimentary perfume sample, paying homage to Florence's rich olfactory culture. The news was reported by dime.jp, highlighting the importance of Italian tradition in the Japanese landscape. This event represents a unique opportunity to immerse yourself in the history and art of Italian perfumery, in a luxury setting in Tokyo.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
pharmacy Santa Maria Novella Historic Italian special menu collaborazione
Vedi anche
News to go
Volotea, aumento di capitale e nuove rotte: tutte le novità
News to go
Meloni: "Pensioni minime sono una nostra priorità"
News to go
Papa Francesco affronta il viaggio più lungo: 4 Stati in due continenti
News to go
Scuola, allarme sindacati: "Autorizzato solo il 70% dei posti vacanti"
News to go
Lavoro, Istat: tasso disoccupazione scende al 6,5%
News to go
Vacanze, ultimo weekend di controesodo
News to go
Frana nel casertano, continuano le ricerche di madre e figlio
News to go
Blue Economy, Italia sempre più leader globale con oltre 7.500 km di costa
News to go
Caldo, Roma e Latina oggi da bollino rosso
News to go
Ius scholae, Tajani: "Governo non corre rischi"
News to go
Naufragio Bayesian, comandante indagato
News to go
Carta dedicata a te, tutte le info


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza