Japan: Santa Maria Novella presents an exclusive collaboration with the Four Seasons Tokyo

September 5, 2024_ Historic Italian pharmacy Santa Maria Novella, founded in Florence in 1221, has announced a collaboration with Four Seasons Hotel Tokyo Otemachi for an exclusive afternoon tea that will take place from October 1 to November 30, 2024. The special menu, inspired by the brand's iconic fragrances, promises a luxury experience that celebrates over 800 years of Florentine tradition and elegance. Guests will enjoy unique dishes and receive a complimentary perfume sample, paying homage to Florence's rich olfactory culture. The news was reported by dime.jp, highlighting the importance of Italian tradition in the Japanese landscape. This event represents a unique opportunity to immerse yourself in the history and art of Italian perfumery, in a luxury setting in Tokyo.