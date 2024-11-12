Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 12 Novembre 2024
Aggiornato: 14:28
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Japan: SAVE THE DUCK opens pop-up store in Shinjuku with focus on sustainability

November 12, 2024_ Italian sustainable and vegan clothing brand SAVE THE DUCK will open a pop-up store at Isetan Shinjuku in Tokyo from November 20...

Japan: SAVE THE DUCK opens pop-up store in Shinjuku with focus on sustainability
12 novembre 2024 | 13.01
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

November 12, 2024_ Italian sustainable and vegan clothing brand SAVE THE DUCK will open a pop-up store at Isetan Shinjuku in Tokyo from November 20 to 26, 2024. The store will feature decorations made from thinning wood in Japan and will showcase the FW2024 collection inspired by the theme 'The Forest'. Products on sale will include jackets made from recycled materials and an exclusive series of pieces available only at this store. In addition, a replica of the mountain suit worn by vegan climber Kuntal Joisher, who climbed Mount Everest without animal-derived clothing in 2019, will be on display, as reported by nicovideo.jp. This event underscores SAVE THE DUCK's commitment to sustainability and animal protection, cementing its reputation as a leader in eco-friendly clothing.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
pop up store at Isetan Shinjuku finestra pop up duck store
Vedi anche
Controlli Nas in mense scuole: irregolari 1 su 4
News to go
Manovra, incontro governo-sindacati a Palazzo Chigi
News to go
Cremlino: "Telefonata Trump-Putin? Pura invenzione"
News to go
Lavoro, 5mila nuovi posti per sostenere la digitalizzazione nelle campagne
'The Day of The Jackal', Eddie Redmayne nel mirino di Lashana Lynch: l'intervista
News to go
Dai tartufi alle castagne, tempo di sagre
News to go
Lunghe attese e pochi soldi, aumenta il numero di italiani che rinunciano a curarsi
News to go
Lavoro, con la laurea tassi di occupazione più alti
News to go
Depressione da social, i rischi per i più piccoli
News to go
Strage via D'Amelio e depistaggi, rinvio a giudizio per 4 poliziotti
Caccia al tifoso israeliano ad Amsterdam, le immagini del linciaggio - Video
News to go
Italia-Cina, Mattarella: "Rapporto intenso che continua a svilupparsi"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza