Japan: SAVE THE DUCK opens pop-up store in Shinjuku with focus on sustainability

November 12, 2024_ Italian sustainable and vegan clothing brand SAVE THE DUCK will open a pop-up store at Isetan Shinjuku in Tokyo from November 20 to 26, 2024. The store will feature decorations made from thinning wood in Japan and will showcase the FW2024 collection inspired by the theme 'The Forest'. Products on sale will include jackets made from recycled materials and an exclusive series of pieces available only at this store. In addition, a replica of the mountain suit worn by vegan climber Kuntal Joisher, who climbed Mount Everest without animal-derived clothing in 2019, will be on display, as reported by nicovideo.jp. This event underscores SAVE THE DUCK's commitment to sustainability and animal protection, cementing its reputation as a leader in eco-friendly clothing.