Sabato 21 Settembre 2024
Japan: SEASE launches its fall/winter collection with pop-up stores across the country

September 20, 2024_ Italian total apparel brand SEASE is celebrating its official debut in Japan with a series of pop-up stores that will be held in...

21 settembre 2024 | 12.30
Redazione Adnkronos
September 20, 2024_ Italian total apparel brand SEASE is celebrating its official debut in Japan with a series of pop-up stores that will be held in six locations starting in October 2024. Founded in 2018 by Franco and Giacomo Loro Piana, SEASE combines elegant tailoring with modern designs and outdoor functionality, offering luxurious and sustainable items. Highlighted products include undyed cashmere jackets and loungewear, designed for a refined lifestyle. The news was reported by nicovideo.jp, highlighting the growing interest in Italian fashion in Japan. The pop-up stores will offer a unique experience for customers, with the opportunity to experience the quality of the materials and functionality of the garments first-hand.

