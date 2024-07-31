Japan: Senator Hirose Megumi leaves the Liberal Democratic Party after allegations of fraud

July 30, 2024_ Japanese Senator Hirose Megumi has announced her intention to leave the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) after being the subject of a fraud investigation related to the alleged false employment of a public assistant. The Party confirmed that the procedures for his exit will be started later today. Hirose is accused of declaring herself an assistant without real employment, thus unduly obtaining public salaries. The Tokyo Prosecutor's Office carried out searches at his residence and office to collect evidence. The source of this news is 毎日新聞. The affair has raised questions about transparency and integrity within Japanese politics.