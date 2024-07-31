Japan: Serapian inaugurates its first flagship store in Tokyo with a touch of Italian elegance

July 31, 2024_ Italian leather goods brand Serapian opened its first flagship store in Japan in Ginza, Tokyo, last June, featuring an area dedicated to custom ordering. The shop, which extends over two floors for approximately 200 square meters, offers over 40 color variations for bags of different shapes, all made with high quality Italian materials. The interior of the store was designed to reflect the aesthetics of the Milan flagship store, with Italian mosaics and furnishings, creating an atmosphere reminiscent of the beauty of the Lombard capital. CEO Maxim Boe underlined the importance of this new store in a Japanese market increasingly attentive to design and quality, as reported by asahi.com. Serapian, known for its craftsmanship, aims to provide Japanese customers with a unique experience that celebrates Italian elegance and tradition.