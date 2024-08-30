Japan: Seven & i Holdings in talks for possible acquisition by Couche-Tard

August 29, 2024_ Seven & i Holdings, the Japanese retail giant, is considering a takeover offer from Canada’s Alimentation Couche-Tard, which could become the largest takeover of a Japanese company by a foreign firm. The proposal, which has not yet disclosed financial details, has raised concerns about Japanese government approval, given Seven & i’s wide range of businesses, which also include security services. Investors are divided, with some fearing regulatory hurdles could hamper the deal, while others see significant opportunities in the grocery sector. The news was first reported by asia.nikkei.com. Seven & i Holdings operates more than 80,000 7-Eleven stores worldwide and has recently expanded its operations in the United States, making it an attractive target for Couche-Tard, which has a strong presence in the North American market.