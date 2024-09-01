Cerca nel sito
 
Domenica 01 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:22
Japan: Shinkansen disruptions due to typhoon Shanshan

Japan: Shinkansen disruptions due to typhoon Shanshan
01 settembre 2024 | 12.26
Redazione Adnkronos
August 31, 2024_ Shinkansen train services in Japan have been disrupted due to heavy rains caused by Typhoon Shanshan, which hit the west of the country. JR Central has suspended Tokaido Shinkansen trains between Gifu-Hashima and Maibara, while services between Tokyo and Nagoya have already been halted. JR West has also reduced the number of trains on the Sanyo Shinkansen Line, with further suspensions planned for Sunday. Meteorological authorities have warned that torrential rains could continue in the Tokai region, english.kyodonews.net reports. The typhoon, which is moving towards the Kii Peninsula, has brought winds of up to 90 km/h and high atmospheric pressure, causing concerns about traveler safety.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
