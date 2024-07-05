Japan: Shiseido and Max Mara sign agreement for luxury fragrances

July 5, 2024_ Shiseido, the Japanese cosmetics giant, has announced an agreement with Max Mara, the renowned Italian fashion brand, for a long-term partnership. The agreement involves the development, production and sale of fragrance products under the Max Mara brand. Shiseido, through its subsidiary, has obtained an exclusive global license for this project. This agreement marks an important collaboration between two leaders in their respective sectors, combining Italian elegance with Japanese innovation. This was reported by the news site traders.co.jp. The partnership aims to strengthen the global presence of both brands in the luxury market.