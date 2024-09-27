Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 27 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:49
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Japan: Shizuoka Court Acquits Iwao Hakamada After 58 Years in Detention

September 26, 2024_ The Shizuoka High Court has found Iwao Hakamada not guilty, ending a legal battle that lasted more than 58 years. Hakamada, who...

Japan: Shizuoka Court Acquits Iwao Hakamada After 58 Years in Detention
27 settembre 2024 | 12.34
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 26, 2024_ The Shizuoka High Court has found Iwao Hakamada not guilty, ending a legal battle that lasted more than 58 years. Hakamada, who was sentenced to death in 1966 for the murder of a family in Japan, was pressured to make confessions and saw falsified evidence. The court's decision was welcomed, as continuing the trial would have been considered a violation of human rights, especially given Hakamada's advanced age, now 88. The prosecutor's office decided not to appeal, stressing the urgency of restoring Hakamada's freedom. The news was reported by 毎日新聞, highlighting the international attention on the issue of the death penalty in Japan and the problems related to criminal justice in the country.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Giappone death penalty in Japan the news was reported by assassinio
Vedi anche
News to go
Giornata mondiale del turismo, i dati dell'estate 2024
News to go
Meteo, Italia divisa in due
News to go
Israele, Meloni: "Affermiamo diritto di difendersi ma rispetti diritto internazionale"
News to go
Raid israeliani in Libano, ultime news
News to go
Parigi 2024, Mattarella: "Eccellente stato di salute dello sport italiano"
News to go
Rottamazione quater cartelle, oggi ultimo giorno per la quinta rata
News to go
Crollo palazzina a Saviano, sono 4 le vittime
News to go
Referendum su cittadinanza, raccolta firme fino al 30 settembre
News to go
Bonus Befana in anticipo
News to go
Alluvione Emilia-Romagna, oggi allerta arancione
News to go
Ucraina, von der Leyen: "Prestito Ue da 35 miliardi di euro"
News to go
Consumi deboli e Pil fermo in III trimestre, l'allarme di Confcommercio


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza