Japan: Shizuoka Court Acquits Iwao Hakamada After 58 Years in Detention

September 26, 2024_ The Shizuoka High Court has found Iwao Hakamada not guilty, ending a legal battle that lasted more than 58 years. Hakamada, who was sentenced to death in 1966 for the murder of a family in Japan, was pressured to make confessions and saw falsified evidence. The court's decision was welcomed, as continuing the trial would have been considered a violation of human rights, especially given Hakamada's advanced age, now 88. The prosecutor's office decided not to appeal, stressing the urgency of restoring Hakamada's freedom. The news was reported by 毎日新聞, highlighting the international attention on the issue of the death penalty in Japan and the problems related to criminal justice in the country.