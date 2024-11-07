Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 07 Novembre 2024
Japan: Siemens Acquires Altair Engineering to Strengthen Position in AI Sector

November 6, 2024_ Siemens announced the acquisition of Altair Engineering Inc., a global leader in scientific computing and artificial intelligence...

Japan: Siemens Acquires Altair Engineering to Strengthen Position in AI Sector
07 novembre 2024 | 12.34
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

November 6, 2024_ Siemens announced the acquisition of Altair Engineering Inc., a global leader in scientific computing and artificial intelligence software, for $10 billion. Altair shareholders will receive $113 per share, a 19% premium to the closing price on October 21, 2024. The transaction aims to create the world's most comprehensive design and simulation portfolio, integrating Altair's technologies with Siemens Xcelerator. The news was reported by asahi.com. Siemens expects significant cost and revenue synergies, with a positive impact on earnings per share (EPS) as early as the second year after closing.

