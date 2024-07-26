Japan: SMEG presents its innovative line of kitchen appliances at Tokyo Big Sight

26 July 2024_ The historic Italian household appliance brand SMEG will participate for the first time in the "Riforma Industria Fair 2024" exhibition which will be held in Tokyo from 6 to 7 August 2024. During the event, SMEG will exhibit a series of integrated kitchen products, including dishwashers, microwave ovens and refrigerators, all featuring elegant design and cutting-edge functionality. SMEG, known for its quality and distinctive design, is a symbol of "Made in Italy" and continues to conquer the global market with its innovative products. The news is reported by nicovideo.jp. The company, active in over 120 countries, aims to improve the quality of life of consumers with its high-end home appliances.