Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 26 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 13:05
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Japan: SMEG presents its innovative line of kitchen appliances at Tokyo Big Sight

26 July 2024_ The historic Italian household appliance brand SMEG will participate for the first time in the "Riforma Industria Fair 2024" exhibition...

Japan: SMEG presents its innovative line of kitchen appliances at Tokyo Big Sight
26 luglio 2024 | 12.29
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

26 July 2024_ The historic Italian household appliance brand SMEG will participate for the first time in the "Riforma Industria Fair 2024" exhibition which will be held in Tokyo from 6 to 7 August 2024. During the event, SMEG will exhibit a series of integrated kitchen products, including dishwashers, microwave ovens and refrigerators, all featuring elegant design and cutting-edge functionality. SMEG, known for its quality and distinctive design, is a symbol of "Made in Italy" and continues to conquer the global market with its innovative products. The news is reported by nicovideo.jp. The company, active in over 120 countries, aims to improve the quality of life of consumers with its high-end home appliances.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
SMEG will exhibit SMEG presents its appliance its high end home appliances
Vedi anche
Olimpiadi
Parigi 2024, Federica Pellegrini: "Ritiro Sinner? Spero si riprenda presto" - Video
Parigi 2024, applausi per Mattarella all'arrivo a Casa Italia - Video
News to go
Parigi 2024, attesa per la cerimonia inaugurale: numeri e curiosità
News to go
Direttiva Ue sui rifiuti, Bruxelles mette in mora l'Italia
News to go
Tregua sta per finire, torna il gran caldo
News to go
Decreto salva casa è legge
News to go
Mattarella: "Eversivo ogni atto contro la libera informazione"
News to go
Camera approva decreto liste di attesa, è legge
News to go
Harris: "Conosco i tipi come Donald Trump"
News to go
Lavoro, patente a crediti: pronto decreto attuativo
News to go
Elezioni Usa 2024, nomination Kamala Harris sempre più vicina
News to go
Ddl su nomi femminili, retromarcia della Lega


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza