Martedì 30 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 11:51
30 July 2024_ The Japanese group Snow Man, represented by Ren Meguro, presented the new 'Baguette Soft Trunk' from the prestigious Italian fashion...

Japan: Snow Man wears the new 'Baguette Soft Trunk' by Fendi in Rome
30 luglio 2024 | 12.08
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

30 July 2024_ The Japanese group Snow Man, represented by Ren Meguro, presented the new 'Baguette Soft Trunk' from the prestigious Italian fashion house Fendi, during the autumn/winter 2024-25 collection in Rome. This model, characterized by an innovative design and made with artisanal techniques, is an evolution of the famous 'Baguette', launched in 1997. The bag, light and versatile, offers different options of use, making it an ideal accessory for any occasion. The news was reported by jomo-news.co.jp. Fendi, founded by the Fendi family, is known for its elegance and distinctive style, and continues to influence the world of fashion with its unique creations.

