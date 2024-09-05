Japan: SoftBank Launches 'Tobideru' Service for Glasses-Free 3D Experiences

Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 05 Settembre 2024
05 settembre 2024 | 12.32
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 5, 2024_ SoftBank Corporation announced the launch of the 'Tobideru' service, which will allow users to view 3D photos and videos without the use of glasses, starting September 6, 2024. In conjunction with the launch, a new advertising campaign was released featuring artists such as 'FANTASTICS' and the comedy group 'Boru Juku'. The service will offer original content that will make characters appear directly from the screen, creating an immersive experience for users. The news was reported by asahi.com. 'Tobideru' will be available on compatible smartphones and will also include paid content, expanding the offering to genres such as sports and music.

