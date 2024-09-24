Japan: Soprano Yoko Fujioka Celebrates Italy with a Concert in Matsumae

September 23, 2024_ Japanese soprano Yoko Fujioka, a resident of Milan, will perform on October 19 at the Matsumae Cultural Center, presenting a concert titled "A Gift from Italy." Together with a trio of musicians from Milan, she will perform a diverse repertoire that includes opera arias, film scores, and Japanese songs. Fujioka, who has lived in Italy for over 35 years, expressed her joy at returning to her hometown for this special event, emphasizing the importance of music in maintaining ties with one's roots. The news was reported by yomiuri.co.jp. The concert promises to be a unique experience, with the participation of renowned artists, including flutist Romano Pucci, former principal flute of La Scala in Milan.