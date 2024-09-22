Cerca nel sito
 
Domenica 22 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:39
Japan: Special alert after one man dies, three are missing

Japan: Special alert after one man dies, three are missing
22 settembre 2024 | 12.26
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 22, 2024_ A special alert has been issued in Japan after a man died and three people went missing due to extreme weather events. Local authorities are stepping up search and rescue operations to find the missing, while the public is urged to follow safety instructions. Severe weather has hit several regions, causing significant damage and putting the lives of citizens at risk. The situation is being monitored closely by the relevant authorities, as reported by 毎日新聞. Local communities are working with emergency responders to ensure the safety and well-being of all residents, while preparing for possible further emergencies.

in Evidenza