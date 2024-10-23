Japan: Spiber and Zegna Baruffa join forces for sustainable fibers

Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 23 Ottobre 2024
23 ottobre 2024 | 12.18
Redazione Adnkronos
October 23, 2024_ Japanese company Spiber has announced a partnership with Italy's Zegna Baruffa, known for its high-quality wool spinning. Together, they will develop the innovative material 'Brewed Protein', a sustainable fiber derived from plant biomass, which does not use petroleum and does not produce microplastics. This collaboration aims to create high-quality blended yarns, combining Zegna Baruffa's spinning technologies with the unique properties of Spiber's fibers. The news was reported by fashionsnap.com, highlighting the importance of sustainability in the fashion industry. The partnership represents a significant step towards responsible and innovative textile solutions, contributing to a more sustainable future for the fashion industry.

