Japan: Staffing Crisis in Public Schools Threatens Education Quality

October 23, 2024_ Japan is facing a severe teacher shortage in public schools, with many institutions reporting insufficient numbers of teachers. This has raised concerns about the quality of education, with voices warning of a possible deterioration in student learning. Schools are struggling to find qualified staff, which could have long-term repercussions on the country's education system. The source of this news is 毎日新聞. The school staffing crisis is a growing problem in Japan, where the education system is traditionally considered one of the best in the world.