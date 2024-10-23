Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 23 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:35
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Japan: Staffing Crisis in Public Schools Threatens Education Quality

October 23, 2024_ Japan is facing a severe teacher shortage in public schools, with many institutions reporting insufficient numbers of teachers....

Japan: Staffing Crisis in Public Schools Threatens Education Quality
23 ottobre 2024 | 12.19
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 23, 2024_ Japan is facing a severe teacher shortage in public schools, with many institutions reporting insufficient numbers of teachers. This has raised concerns about the quality of education, with voices warning of a possible deterioration in student learning. Schools are struggling to find qualified staff, which could have long-term repercussions on the country's education system. The source of this news is 毎日新聞. The school staffing crisis is a growing problem in Japan, where the education system is traditionally considered one of the best in the world.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Public schools Threatens education Quality schools scuola public schools
Vedi anche
News to go
Ungheria chiede revoca immunità Salis
News to go
Coldiretti: esportazione agroalimentare +8% nel 2024
News to go
Moldova, passa di margine referendum su adesione all'Ue
News to go
Enti locali e spese per utenze, Assium: + un miliardo in 5 anni
News to go
Maltempo Emilia Romagna, oggi allerta meteo arancione
Maltempo in Calabria, esonda torrente: isolato Comune di Maida - Video
News to go
Bce taglia ancora i tassi d'interesse: mutui più accessibili
News to go
Maternità surrogata, non si placano le polemiche dopo ok definitivo al ddl
Festa del Cinema di Roma, Michele Riondino: "La vendetta ha sconfinato, in Palestina e nel resto del mondo" - Video
Festa del Cinema di Roma, red carpet in delirio per Ralph Fiennes e Juliette Binoche - Video
News to go
Campania da record per la spesa alimentare
News to go
Caro affitti, studenti universitari alle prese con costi alle stelle


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza