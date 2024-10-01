Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 01 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:35
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Japan: Starbucks Celebrates Coffee With Two New Blends Inspired by Milan

October 1, 2024_ Starbucks Coffee Japan has announced the launch of two new coffee blends, 'Starbucks(R) Milano Sole' and 'Starbucks(R) Milano Luna',...

Japan: Starbucks Celebrates Coffee With Two New Blends Inspired by Milan
01 ottobre 2024 | 12.40
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 1, 2024_ Starbucks Coffee Japan has announced the launch of two new coffee blends, 'Starbucks(R) Milano Sole' and 'Starbucks(R) Milano Luna', in celebration of International Coffee Day. Paying homage to Milan's vibrant coffee culture, the blends were created using the same blend but with different roasting techniques, symbolizing the contrast between the sun and the moon. The coffees will be available starting October 1, 2024 at the Starbucks Reserve(R) Roastery in Tokyo and in 63 stores across Japan. The news, reported by 30min.jp, highlights the influence of Milanese culture on Starbucks, which continues to draw inspiration from Italian art and tradition in its roasting process. Customers will also be able to participate in tastings and purchase coffee sets for a unique experience at home.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
coffee culture coffee blends coffea stores across Japan
Vedi anche
News to go
Israele e l'attacco via terra "limitato" in Libano, ultime news
News to go
Elezioni provinciali 2024, risultati e i presidenti eletti
News to go
Incidenti sul lavoro, al via patente a punti nei cantieri
News to go
Milano, arrestati i capi ultras di Inter e Milan
News to go
Masotelioma, nel 2021 in Ue 2.380 decessi prevenibili
News to go
Libano, Mikati: "Fermare guerra sterminio di Israele"
News to go
Cdm, via libera decreto contro violenze ai sanitari. Nordio: "Effetto deterrente"
News to go
Elezioni provinciali 2024, 29 settembre election day
News to go
Giornata mondiale del turismo, i dati dell'estate 2024
News to go
Meteo, Italia divisa in due
News to go
Israele, Meloni: "Affermiamo diritto di difendersi ma rispetti diritto internazionale"
News to go
Raid israeliani in Libano, ultime news


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza