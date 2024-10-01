Japan: Starbucks Celebrates Coffee With Two New Blends Inspired by Milan

October 1, 2024_ Starbucks Coffee Japan has announced the launch of two new coffee blends, 'Starbucks(R) Milano Sole' and 'Starbucks(R) Milano Luna', in celebration of International Coffee Day. Paying homage to Milan's vibrant coffee culture, the blends were created using the same blend but with different roasting techniques, symbolizing the contrast between the sun and the moon. The coffees will be available starting October 1, 2024 at the Starbucks Reserve(R) Roastery in Tokyo and in 63 stores across Japan. The news, reported by 30min.jp, highlights the influence of Milanese culture on Starbucks, which continues to draw inspiration from Italian art and tradition in its roasting process. Customers will also be able to participate in tastings and purchase coffee sets for a unique experience at home.