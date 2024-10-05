Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Sabato 05 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:58
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Japan: Starbucks celebrates Milanese coffee with new blends

October 5, 2024_ Starbucks Coffee Japan has launched two new coffee blends, 'Starbucks® Milano Sole' and 'Starbucks® Milano Luna', in celebration of...

Japan: Starbucks celebrates Milanese coffee with new blends
05 ottobre 2024 | 12.39
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 5, 2024_ Starbucks Coffee Japan has launched two new coffee blends, 'Starbucks® Milano Sole' and 'Starbucks® Milano Luna', in celebration of International Coffee Day. The products, available at the Starbucks Reserve® Roastery in Tokyo and in 63 stores, are inspired by the tradition of Milanese coffee, offering two contrasting taste experiences thanks to different roasting techniques. 'Milano Sole' features a lighter flavor profile, while 'Milano Luna' offers a more intense and full-bodied flavor, reflecting the rich coffee culture of Milan, one of Italy's most famous cities for its gastronomic tradition. The news was reported by jp.news.gree.net. The blends will be available until October 31, 2024, with the possibility of purchasing online.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Milanese coffee coffee blends coffea Starbucks Coffee Japan
Vedi anche
News to go
E' la Giornata mondiale degli Insegnanti
News to go
Terrorismo, 22enne egiziano arrestato per proselitismo sul web
News to go
Maltempo, allerta rossa in Emilia-Romagna
News to go
Trasporti, sabato 5 ottobre sciopero nazionale Orsa
News to go
Piantedosi: "Con conflitti cresce rischio atti terroristici, non farci trovare impreparati"
News to go
Lavoro, i dati Istat su occupazione e disoccupazione
News to go
Terrorismo, in Italia allerta di livello 2
News to go
Influenza, vaccinazioni al via in ordine sparso
News to go
Caffè, oggi la Giornata Internazionale: tradizione a rischio rincaro
News to go
Israele e l'attacco via terra "limitato" in Libano, ultime news
News to go
Elezioni provinciali 2024, risultati e i presidenti eletti
News to go
Incidenti sul lavoro, al via patente a punti nei cantieri


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza