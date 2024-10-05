Japan: Starbucks celebrates Milanese coffee with new blends

October 5, 2024_ Starbucks Coffee Japan has launched two new coffee blends, 'Starbucks® Milano Sole' and 'Starbucks® Milano Luna', in celebration of International Coffee Day. The products, available at the Starbucks Reserve® Roastery in Tokyo and in 63 stores, are inspired by the tradition of Milanese coffee, offering two contrasting taste experiences thanks to different roasting techniques. 'Milano Sole' features a lighter flavor profile, while 'Milano Luna' offers a more intense and full-bodied flavor, reflecting the rich coffee culture of Milan, one of Italy's most famous cities for its gastronomic tradition. The news was reported by jp.news.gree.net. The blends will be available until October 31, 2024, with the possibility of purchasing online.