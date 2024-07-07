Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Domenica 07 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 12:47
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Japan: Starbucks Tokyo celebrates the Italian aperitif

July 6, 2024_ Starbucks Reserve Roastery Tokyo has launched a new aperitif experience to celebrate its fifth anniversary. The initiative, which began...

Japan: Starbucks Tokyo celebrates the Italian aperitif
07 luglio 2024 | 12.32
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

July 6, 2024_ Starbucks Reserve Roastery Tokyo has launched a new aperitif experience to celebrate its fifth anniversary. The initiative, which began on June 28, includes coffee cocktails and a selection of Italian dishes. Among the new features, the 'Barrel Aged Carajillo', a cocktail that combines coffee aged in whiskey barrels with Italian liqueurs such as Amaro and Galliano. Additionally, the 'Roastery Piattini Flight' offers a variety of Italian small plates, in collaboration with the Italian Bakery Princi. Entabe.jp reports it. This initiative aims to bring a touch of Italian culture to the heart of Tokyo, offering a unique experience to visitors.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Starbucks Reserve Italian includes coffee cocktails and the Barrel Aged Carajillo
Vedi anche
News to go
Granchio blu, "danni per 100 milioni di euro ai pescatori"
Meloni: "Sicurezza non è un costo, ma diritto di ogni lavoratore"
News to go
Emergenza ospedali, il 91% dei medici in ferie
Sangiuliano: "I musei italiani sono cresciuti per qualità dell'offerta" - Video
News to go
Integratori alimentari, fatturato da 4,5 miliardi di euro
Israele, attacco con coltello in centro commerciale: Hamas esulta - Video
News to go
Operazione antimafia ad Aprilia: arrestati in 25, c'è anche il sindaco Principi
News to go
Incentivi auto, immatricolazioni su del 15% a giugno
News to go
Bloccate a Malpensa 6 tonnellate di 'ingredienti' per ecstasy
News to go
Saldi estivi 2024, quando iniziano: il calendario
News to go
La tassa sull'ambiente fa aumentare le tariffe degli aerei
News to go
Turismo internazionale, nel 2023 entrate a livelli pre Covid


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza