Japan: Starbucks Tokyo celebrates the Italian aperitif

July 6, 2024_ Starbucks Reserve Roastery Tokyo has launched a new aperitif experience to celebrate its fifth anniversary. The initiative, which began on June 28, includes coffee cocktails and a selection of Italian dishes. Among the new features, the 'Barrel Aged Carajillo', a cocktail that combines coffee aged in whiskey barrels with Italian liqueurs such as Amaro and Galliano. Additionally, the 'Roastery Piattini Flight' offers a variety of Italian small plates, in collaboration with the Italian Bakery Princi. Entabe.jp reports it. This initiative aims to bring a touch of Italian culture to the heart of Tokyo, offering a unique experience to visitors.