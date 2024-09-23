Japan: Storm Devastates Noto Region With Six Dead, Ten Missing

September 23, 2024_ The Noto region of Japan has been hit by heavy rains that have killed six people and left ten missing. Currently, 115 villages...

September 23, 2024_ The Noto region of Japan has been hit by heavy rains that have killed six people and left ten missing. Currently, 115 villages are cut off due to adverse weather conditions, complicating rescue operations. Authorities are continuing to work to assess the extent of the damage, which remains uncertain. The source of this information is 毎日新聞. Rescue operations are essential at this critical time as the local community tries to recover from this natural tragedy.