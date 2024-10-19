Japan: Study Reveals Concerns About College Students' Mental Health

October 19, 2024_ A survey conducted by a Japanese academic organization revealed that over 40% of university students experience symptoms of anxiety and depression. The research found that the COVID-19 pandemic has significantly impacted students' psychological well-being, increasing levels of stress and isolation. Additionally, 30% of respondents said they do not have access to adequate psychological support within universities. These findings raise concerns about the need to improve mental health services for students in Japan, as reported by 毎日新聞. Japanese universities are now considering strategies to address this crisis, including counseling programs and outreach activities to promote mental well-being.