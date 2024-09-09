Japan: Suga backs Koizumi in party leadership race

Cerca nel sito
 
09 settembre 2024 | 12.28
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 8, 2024_ Former Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has expressed his support for former Environment Minister Shinjiro Koizumi at a rally in Yokohama, highlighting the importance of his candidacy for Japan's future. Suga, considered a 'kingmaker', said he would like to entrust Koizumi to lead the country, underlining his commitment and dedication. The crowd responded enthusiastically, with more than 7,000 people attending the event, surpassing the previous record of 5,000 attendees. The news was reported by news.tv-asahi.co.jp, highlighting the importance of political mobilization ahead of the election. The race for the leadership of the Liberal Democratic Party of Japan is intensifying, with Koizumi seeking to consolidate support among party members and voters.

