Japan: 'Sukima Baito' Phenomenon Grows, But Concerns Emerge for Workers

Lunedì 19 Agosto 2024
19 agosto 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
August 18, 2024_ Temporary work known as 'Sukima Baito' is gaining popularity in Japan, but workers are raising concerns about working conditions. The form of employment, which allows workers to earn money through smartphone apps, has led to reports of issues such as changes to working hours and poor protection of workers' rights. One worker reported being blocked by an app after reporting work-related issues, highlighting an unbalanced balance of power between companies and employees. The source for this information is tokyo-np.co.jp. The growing popularity of this work model raises questions about workers' safety and rights in a context of growing precariousness.

