July 27, 2024_ With the arrival of summer, Japan celebrates the season with a new trend that combines luxury diving watches and sneakers from Italian brands. Among the highlighted models is the 'Luminor Quaranta BiTempo Goldtech™' by Panerai, a watch that combines tradition and innovation, perfect for pairing with high-end sneakers such as those by John Lobb and Santoni. These accessories not only enhance summer style, but also represent the excellence of Italian craftsmanship in the fashion industry. The news was reported by webchronos.net, highlighting the influence of Italian fashion also in Japan. The article highlights how the design and quality of the materials used in these products are a symbol of luxury and refinement, making them ideal for the summer season.