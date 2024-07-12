Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 12 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 12:52
Japan: Supreme Court overturns ruling on illegal donations to the Unification Church

July 11, 2024_ The Supreme Court of Japan has overturned a second instance ruling that had ruled in favor of the Unification Church in a case...

12 luglio 2024 | 12.12
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

July 11, 2024_ The Supreme Court of Japan has overturned a second instance ruling that had ruled in favor of the Unification Church in a case involving illegal donations. The lawsuit was filed by the daughter of a deceased woman, who had donated over a billion yen to the church. The Court declared a document signed by the woman null and void, judging it to be contrary to public order and morality. The ruling was sent back to the Tokyo Court of Appeal for reconsideration. 毎日新聞 reports that this is the first time the Supreme Court has ruled on the legality of the church's fundraising practices. The decision could affect other similar ongoing lawsuits.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ruling that had ruled diritto d'interpello favor
