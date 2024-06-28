Japan: Survey of related causes of death in five cities

June 28, 2024_ A survey of five Japanese cities has identified factors contributing to related deaths, updated through the end of March. The study revealed that pre-existing health conditions and limited access to healthcare services are among the main causes. Local authorities are considering measures to improve healthcare and prevent further deaths. The investigation involved the cities of Tokyo, Osaka, Nagoya, Sapporo and Fukuoka. The newspaper 毎日新聞 reports it. Authorities hope the findings can guide more effective health policies in the future.