Domenica 01 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:22
Japan: Survey on Residents' Happiness Reveals Interesting Findings
01 settembre 2024 | 12.26
Redazione Adnkronos
September 01, 2024_ A survey conducted by Dream Planning revealed that 17.6% of Japanese people feel "80% happy" in their daily lives. The research, which involved 500 participants, showed that most people express positive feelings despite economic and social difficulties. In second place, 16.6% of respondents said they felt "70% happy", while 13% chose "50% happy", highlighting a certain ambivalence in feelings of happiness. The results were published on mainichi.jp, highlighting the importance of facing daily challenges with a positive attitude. The research was conducted through an online survey from July 15 to 17, 2024, involving people interested in the problems of daily life in Japan.

