Japan: Survey reveals habits of idol fans

July 16, 2024_ A survey conducted by Toiware Co., Ltd. has revealed the habits of Japanese idol fans who have been following their passion for over three years. Most fans attend live events (82%) and purchase merchandise (81.1%). The main reason for continuing this activity is that it provides motivation in daily life (78.7%). Fans find more joy in seeing their idols through videos and music (59%) and meeting them in person (57.4%). Mainichi.jp reports it. The survey also found that fans want more exclusive content and easier access to event tickets.