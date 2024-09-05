Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 05 Settembre 2024
Japan: Survey reveals Japanese willingness to help those in need

September 5, 2024_ A survey conducted by Dream Planning has revealed that nearly 90% of Japanese people are willing to help people in need. The...

Japan: Survey reveals Japanese willingness to help those in need
05 settembre 2024 | 12.32
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 5, 2024_ A survey conducted by Dream Planning has revealed that nearly 90% of Japanese people are willing to help people in need. The research, which involved 500 participants, showed that most people feel motivated to offer assistance, but some express concerns about possible misunderstandings or negative consequences. In addition, the survey examined the dynamics of communication between friends, revealing that many Japanese people tend to be more listeners than talkers. The source of this news is mainichi.jp. Dream Planning is a Japanese company that focuses on solving real estate problems and has launched the URUHOME website to provide support in this area.

