Giovedì 01 Agosto 2024
Japan: Survey reveals persistent crisis of support for Kishida government

01 agosto 2024 | 12.34
Redazione Adnkronos
July 31, 2024_ A recent poll conducted by NNN and Yomiuri Shimbun showed that Fumio Kishida's government's approval rating remains below 25%, marking nine consecutive months of low popularity. Ahead of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) leadership elections in September, there is growing demand for a 'new wind' of young leaders. However, former minister Shigeru Ishiba, frequently topping polls as a possible successor, faces significant challenges in gaining the necessary support. The source of this information is ntv.co.jp. The Japanese political situation is characterized by growing skepticism towards traditional parties, with over 54% of respondents saying they do not support any party.

