Martedì 23 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 13:43
Japan: Suspension of Shinkansen trains due to landslides

23 luglio 2024 | 12.30
Redazione Adnkronos
July 23, 2024_ Shinkansen train service was suspended for the entire day due to a landslide caused by heavy rain. Authorities have not yet established a timeline for restoring service. The landslide caused significant disruption to commuters and travellers, with numerous trains canceled or delayed. Restoration operations are underway, but adverse weather conditions complicate the work. This was reported by the Japanese newspaper 毎日新聞. Local authorities are monitoring the situation and will provide updates as they become available.

