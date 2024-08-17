August 17, 2024_ Suspicions have emerged regarding possible tax breaks received by the relatives of Hirai, a well-known Japanese politician. According to sources familiar with the matter, the relatives have made large donations, receiving tax benefits in exchange. This situation raises questions about the transparency of tax practices and the relationship between donations and tax benefits. The competent authorities may launch an investigation to clarify the matter. The news was reported by 毎日新聞, a major Japanese newspaper. The story highlights the problems related to corruption and the management of donations in the Japanese political context.