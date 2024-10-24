Japan: 'Sustainability Cup' kicks off to promote climate action through football

October 24, 2024_ The J.League and NTT will launch the ‘Sustainability Cup’ from November 5 to 30, 2024, involving fans of 15 Japanese clubs in activities to address climate change. The initiative aims to raise awareness and mobilize supporters through quizzes and challenges related to ecology, with the goal of reaching 10,000 participants. The winning clubs will receive funds to support their activities, while NTT will use technology to facilitate participation. The news was reported by asahi.com, highlighting the J.League and NTT’s commitment to a sustainable future through football. The clubs involved include well-known names such as Yokohama F. Marinos and Cerezo Osaka, which are an important part of Japanese football culture.