Japan: Takahashi Kaito's debut at the Etro show in Milan

September 21, 2024_ Takahashi Kaito, member of the Japanese group King & Prince, attended a fashion show abroad for the first time, appearing at Etro's Spring/Summer 2025 collection event in Milan. Wearing a look from the new collection and carrying the iconic "Vera" bag, Kaito had the opportunity to meet creative director Marco De Vincenzo and celebrate the launch of the collection with international celebrities. The experience was memorable for him, expressing enthusiasm and admiration for the Italian brand's attention to detail. The news was reported by fashiontrend.jp, highlighting the importance of Italian fashion in the global panorama. This event underscores the growing interest in Italian fashion among Japanese celebrities, creating a cultural bridge between the two countries.