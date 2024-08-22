Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 22 Agosto 2024
Japan: Takai Sanae announces candidacy for Liberal Democratic Party leadership

August 21, 2024_ Takai Sanae, Japan's current Minister of Economic Security, has confirmed her intention to run for the leadership of the Liberal...

22 agosto 2024
August 21, 2024_ Takai Sanae, Japan's current Minister of Economic Security, has confirmed her intention to run for the leadership of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) ahead of the September 12, 2024 election. In a meeting with supporters, Takai expressed her commitment to working to build a strong Japan and invited party members to join him in the race. Takai is expected to gain the necessary support from at least 20 recommenders, with an official statement expected next week. Takai, who ran in 2021, has received significant support among members of parliament, positioning herself as a key figure in Japan's political landscape. The news was reported by 毎日新聞, highlighting the importance of her candidacy for the future of the LDP and Japanese politics.

