Japan: Takai Sanae announces candidacy to become Japan's first female prime minister

September 9, 2024_ Takai Sanae, the current Minister of Economic Security, has officially announced her candidacy for the leadership of the Liberal Democratic Party, aiming to become Japan's first female prime minister. During a press conference, she said she wants to bring Japan back to the top of the world, stressing the importance of economic growth. Takai also presented her campaign slogan, "Making the Japanese archipelago strong and prosperous," and highlighted the need to strengthen food security, diplomacy, and defense. The news was reported by ntv.co.jp. Takai's candidacy represents a significant step in Japanese politics, where the presence of women at the top has historically been limited.