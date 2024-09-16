Japan: Tanaka Makiko criticizes Liberal Democratic Party leadership candidates

September 16, 2024_ Tanaka Makiko, daughter of former Prime Minister Tanaka Kakuei and the first woman to serve as Japan's foreign minister, has strongly criticized the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) leadership candidates ahead of the 2024 election. According to Tanaka, many of the candidates do not understand the gravity and responsibility of the role of prime minister, calling them "weak" and "inadequate." She stressed the importance of having leaders who can address global challenges and take responsibility for their actions. The source of these statements is ntv.co.jp. Tanaka also mentioned the need for in-depth analysis of current political issues, such as tax reform and energy policies, to ensure a stable future for Japan.