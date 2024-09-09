Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 09 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:09
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Japan: TARO HAKASE & THE LADS Start Tour With New Album

September 08, 2024_ Japanese violinist Taro Hakase kicked off his fall tour 'TARO HAKASE &amp; THE LADS VIBRANT' on September 7, 2024, at Sagami Women's...

Japan: TARO HAKASE & THE LADS Start Tour With New Album
09 settembre 2024 | 12.28
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 08, 2024_ Japanese violinist Taro Hakase kicked off his fall tour 'TARO HAKASE & THE LADS VIBRANT' on September 7, 2024, at Sagami Women's University's Green Hall. The tour features a mix of new songs and classics, promising a unique musical experience with his new band, 'The Lads', which is made up of highly experienced musicians. Despite a recent diagnosis of Ramsay Hunt syndrome, Hakase reassured fans about his condition, saying that his performance will not be affected. The news was reported by sankei.com, and the tour will feature a total of 40 concerts across Japan until December 28, 2024, culminating in a grand show at Tokyo Garden Theater.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
istidina his TARO HAKASE & THE LADS VIBRANT HAKASE
Vedi anche
News to go
Clima, Copernicus: "Estate 2024 la più calda di sempre"
News to go
Inflazione 2024, in 65 città prezzi in crescita del 1,2%
News to go
Volotea, aumento di capitale e nuove rotte: tutte le novità
News to go
Meloni: "Pensioni minime sono una nostra priorità"
News to go
Papa Francesco affronta il viaggio più lungo: 4 Stati in due continenti
News to go
Scuola, allarme sindacati: "Autorizzato solo il 70% dei posti vacanti"
News to go
Lavoro, Istat: tasso disoccupazione scende al 6,5%
News to go
Vacanze, ultimo weekend di controesodo
News to go
Frana nel casertano, continuano le ricerche di madre e figlio
News to go
Blue Economy, Italia sempre più leader globale con oltre 7.500 km di costa
News to go
Caldo, Roma e Latina oggi da bollino rosso
News to go
Ius scholae, Tajani: "Governo non corre rischi"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza