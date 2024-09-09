Japan: TARO HAKASE & THE LADS Start Tour With New Album

September 08, 2024_ Japanese violinist Taro Hakase kicked off his fall tour 'TARO HAKASE & THE LADS VIBRANT' on September 7, 2024, at Sagami Women's University's Green Hall. The tour features a mix of new songs and classics, promising a unique musical experience with his new band, 'The Lads', which is made up of highly experienced musicians. Despite a recent diagnosis of Ramsay Hunt syndrome, Hakase reassured fans about his condition, saying that his performance will not be affected. The news was reported by sankei.com, and the tour will feature a total of 40 concerts across Japan until December 28, 2024, culminating in a grand show at Tokyo Garden Theater.