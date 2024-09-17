Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 17 Settembre 2024
Japan: TATRAS presents pop-up store in Shinjuku with new autumn/winter collection

September 17, 2024_ Italian brand TATRAS will open a pop-up store at Isetan Shinjuku in Tokyo from September 18 to 24, 2024, showcasing its...

17 settembre 2024 | 12.26
Redazione Adnkronos
September 17, 2024_ Italian brand TATRAS will open a pop-up store at Isetan Shinjuku in Tokyo from September 18 to 24, 2024, showcasing its Fall/Winter 2024 collection. The new line draws inspiration from military and hiking styles, integrating urban elements for a contemporary look. Among the items on display are the popular 'Salma' coat and 'Balubra' jacket, both of which are bestsellers for the brand. The event is a great opportunity for Japanese fashion lovers to discover the elegance and functionality of Italian design, as reported by vogue.co.jp. Milan-based TATRAS is known for its ability to combine style and practicality, making its pieces ideal for the upcoming season.

