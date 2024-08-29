Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 29 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 12:53
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Japan: Team teaching system introduced to address teacher shortage

August 29, 2024_ In Japan, the team teaching system, in which multiple teachers share the responsibility for teaching, is gaining traction in...

Japan: Team teaching system introduced to address teacher shortage
29 agosto 2024 | 12.28
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 29, 2024_ In Japan, the team teaching system, in which multiple teachers share the responsibility for teaching, is gaining traction in elementary schools. This initiative aims to prevent teacher absences and address the growing shortage of educational staff. Readers' opinions highlight the hope that this approach will improve working conditions and the quality of teaching. The news is reported by tokyo-np.co.jp. The team teaching system is seen as a temporary solution, but attracting new teachers is essential to ensuring a sustainable future for education in Japan.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
team teaching system team teaching address the team teaching system
Vedi anche
News to go
Frana nel casertano, continuano le ricerche di madre e figlio
News to go
Blue Economy, Italia sempre più leader globale con oltre 7.500 km di costa
News to go
Caldo, Roma e Latina oggi da bollino rosso
News to go
Ius scholae, Tajani: "Governo non corre rischi"
News to go
Naufragio Bayesian, comandante indagato
News to go
Carta dedicata a te, tutte le info
News to go
Sempre più difficile trovare un idraulico, un fabbro, un elettricista
News to go
La Grande Barriera Corallina rischia di scomparire
News to go
In Europa morti per caldo potrebbero triplicare entro 2100
News to go
Bonus studenti fuori sede, prevista un’agevolazione
News to go
Legge Bossi-Fini, Lollobrigida: "Va modificata"
Naufragio Palermo, il pm: "Solo dopo analisi relitto capiremo cosa è successo" - Video


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza