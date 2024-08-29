Japan: Team teaching system introduced to address teacher shortage

August 29, 2024_ In Japan, the team teaching system, in which multiple teachers share the responsibility for teaching, is gaining traction in elementary schools. This initiative aims to prevent teacher absences and address the growing shortage of educational staff. Readers' opinions highlight the hope that this approach will improve working conditions and the quality of teaching. The news is reported by tokyo-np.co.jp. The team teaching system is seen as a temporary solution, but attracting new teachers is essential to ensuring a sustainable future for education in Japan.