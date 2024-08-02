Cerca nel sito
 
Japan: Testimonies on the bombing of Nagasaki are increasing

Japan: Testimonies on the bombing of Nagasaki are increasing
02 agosto 2024 | 12.39
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

02 August 2024_ An investigation revealed that 32 testimonies were collected from people who lived within 20 kilometers of the epicenter of the Nagasaki bombing. These experiences offer a precious glimpse into the devastating effects of the air attack which occurred on 9 August 1945. The testimonies are fundamental for preserving historical memory and raising awareness among new generations of the dangers of war. The research highlights the importance of listening to the voices of survivors to fully understand the consequences of such events.毎日新聞 reports it. The testimonies collected could contribute to educational and commemorative initiatives, promoting peace and reconciliation.

