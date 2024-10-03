Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 03 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:19
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Japan: The 35th edition of Tecnofair Japan prepares with a record number of participants

October 02, 2024_ The 35th "Hokuriku Technology Exchange Techno Fair 2024" will be held on October 17-18, 2024 in Fukui, with a record number of 195...

Japan: The 35th edition of Tecnofair Japan prepares with a record number of participants
03 ottobre 2024 | 12.25
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 02, 2024_ The 35th "Hokuriku Technology Exchange Techno Fair 2024" will be held on October 17-18, 2024 in Fukui, with a record number of 195 participating companies and organizations. The event, organized by the Fukui Chamber of Commerce and other institutions, aims to promote collaboration between industry, academia, and government, addressing societal challenges through technological innovation. This year's speakers will include experts in artificial intelligence and sustainability, such as Professor Satoshi Kurihara of Keio University and Teijin CEO Tetsumasa Uchikawa. The news was reported by asahi.com. The Technofair is an important opportunity for companies and institutions to showcase their technologies and establish business contacts, thus contributing to the economic development of the region.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
such as professor Satoshi Kurihara of Keio University establish business contacts record docente
Vedi anche
News to go
Piantedosi: "Con conflitti cresce rischio atti terroristici, non farci trovare impreparati"
News to go
Lavoro, i dati Istat su occupazione e disoccupazione
News to go
Terrorismo, in Italia allerta di livello 2
News to go
Influenza, vaccinazioni al via in ordine sparso
News to go
Caffè, oggi la Giornata Internazionale: tradizione a rischio rincaro
News to go
Israele e l'attacco via terra "limitato" in Libano, ultime news
News to go
Elezioni provinciali 2024, risultati e i presidenti eletti
News to go
Incidenti sul lavoro, al via patente a punti nei cantieri
News to go
Milano, arrestati i capi ultras di Inter e Milan
News to go
Masotelioma, nel 2021 in Ue 2.380 decessi prevenibili
News to go
Libano, Mikati: "Fermare guerra sterminio di Israele"
News to go
Cdm, via libera decreto contro violenze ai sanitari. Nordio: "Effetto deterrente"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza