Japan: The 35th edition of Tecnofair Japan prepares with a record number of participants

October 02, 2024_ The 35th "Hokuriku Technology Exchange Techno Fair 2024" will be held on October 17-18, 2024 in Fukui, with a record number of 195 participating companies and organizations. The event, organized by the Fukui Chamber of Commerce and other institutions, aims to promote collaboration between industry, academia, and government, addressing societal challenges through technological innovation. This year's speakers will include experts in artificial intelligence and sustainability, such as Professor Satoshi Kurihara of Keio University and Teijin CEO Tetsumasa Uchikawa. The news was reported by asahi.com. The Technofair is an important opportunity for companies and institutions to showcase their technologies and establish business contacts, thus contributing to the economic development of the region.