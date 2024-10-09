Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 09 Ottobre 2024
Japan: The Art of Florentine Jewelry Conquers Tokyo

October 9, 2024_ The tradition of Florentine jewelry is making its way to Tokyo with the arrival of master Giuliano Follia and Japanese designer Mari...

Japan: The Art of Florentine Jewelry Conquers Tokyo
09 ottobre 2024 | 12.22
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 9, 2024_ The tradition of Florentine jewelry is making its way to Tokyo with the arrival of master Giuliano Follia and Japanese designer Mari Follia, who will present their works in an exhibition from November 8 to 10, 2024. The two artists, who use classic silversmithing techniques, will bring a touch of Florence, the birthplace of the Renaissance, to the Japanese capital, offering unique pieces that combine elegance and craftsmanship. The event will be held at Bene Bene Ginza Salon, where visitors will also be able to consult with designers to create customized pieces. The news was reported by mainichi.jp, highlighting the importance of Italian culture in the Japanese art scene. Participants will have the opportunity to discover the essence of Florentine tradition through works of art that reflect the beauty and poetry of everyday life.

