Japan: The Bank of Japan raises interest rates for the first time in 30 years

01 August 2024_ The Bank of Japan has decided to increase its key interest rate to 0.25%, marking the first increase since 1999. This change represents a level of interest not seen for three decades and is aimed at combating inflation growing in the country. However, there are concerns about the impact this decision could have on economic growth. The news was reported by 毎日新聞. The Bank of Japan, the country's central institution, plays a crucial role in Japan's monetary policy and economic stability.