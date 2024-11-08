November 7, 2024_ The city of Kagoshima, Japan, is celebrating its connection with Naples, Italy, by unveiling a new jersey for the famous Neapolitan soccer club. The jersey, which was photographed at iconic Kagoshima locations such as Sengan-en Garden and Terukuni Shrine, features a design inspired by Japanese samurai. This cultural exchange has sparked great enthusiasm among Kagoshima residents, who feel proud to see their city represented in Italy. The news was reported by ntv.co.jp, highlighting the importance of the collaboration between the two cities, which will celebrate the 65th anniversary of their status as sister cities next year. The Napoli jersey symbolizes not only soccer, but also a cultural bridge between Japan and Italy.