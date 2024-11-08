Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 08 Novembre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:49
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Japan: The bond between Kagoshima and Napoli is strengthened with a new Napoli shirt

November 7, 2024_ The city of Kagoshima, Japan, is celebrating its connection with Naples, Italy, by unveiling a new jersey for the famous Neapolitan...

Japan: The bond between Kagoshima and Napoli is strengthened with a new Napoli shirt
08 novembre 2024 | 12.16
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

November 7, 2024_ The city of Kagoshima, Japan, is celebrating its connection with Naples, Italy, by unveiling a new jersey for the famous Neapolitan soccer club. The jersey, which was photographed at iconic Kagoshima locations such as Sengan-en Garden and Terukuni Shrine, features a design inspired by Japanese samurai. This cultural exchange has sparked great enthusiasm among Kagoshima residents, who feel proud to see their city represented in Italy. The news was reported by ntv.co.jp, highlighting the importance of the collaboration between the two cities, which will celebrate the 65th anniversary of their status as sister cities next year. The Napoli jersey symbolizes not only soccer, but also a cultural bridge between Japan and Italy.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
bond between Kagoshima Kagoshima and Italy Giappone
Vedi anche
Caccia al tifoso israeliano ad Amsterdam, le immagini del linciaggio - Video
News to go
Sciopero trasporti oggi 8 novembre, sindacato: "Adesioni al 90%"
News to go
Nissan annuncia 9mila licenziamenti
News to go
Omicidio sindaco Angelo Vassallo, 4 arresti: c’è anche ufficiale carabinieri
News to go
Usa, Meloni sente Trump: "Congratulazioni per la vittoria"
News to go
Campania, Consiglio regionale approva legge su terzo mandato
News to go
Gas, ad ottobre prezzo per vulnerabili +5,3%
News to go
Elezioni Usa, Trump nel suo discorso della vittoria: "E' l'età dell'oro"
News to go
Elezioni Usa, duello all'ultimo voto tra Trump e Harris
News to go
Boeing, fine dello sciopero: accordo su nuovo contratto
Manovra 2025, primo giorno di audizioni a Montecitorio
News to go
4 novembre, Mattarella: "Italia Paese unito e portatore di pace"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza