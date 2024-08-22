Japan: The charm of Italian vintage conquers Tokyo with 'The Vintage Dress'

August 21, 2024_ In Daikanyama, Tokyo, 'The Vintage Dress' shop stands out for its selection of high-quality vintage clothing, dating from the 1920s to the 1990s. Owner Yamaguchi's attention to authentic pieces has also been noticed by Valentino, which chose the shop as the venue for its 'Valentino Vintage' exhibition in Japan. Yamaguchi explains how an encounter with a Saint Laurent leather jacket in Italy inspired his passion for vintage. The source of this news is wwdjapan.com. 'The Vintage Dress' not only celebrates vintage fashion, but also promotes a sustainable and conscious approach to fashion, encouraging customers to value unique and historical pieces.