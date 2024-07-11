Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 11 Luglio 2024
Japan: The conductor Kenichiro Kobayashi and the challenge of Italian opera
11 luglio 2024
July 10, 2024_ Celebrated Japanese conductor Kenichiro Kobayashi recently shared his experience of conducting an opera in Parma, Italy. Kobayashi recounted the difficulties he encountered in managing a large choir and orchestra with his limited knowledge of the Italian language. The opera in question was a composition by Verdi, which required particular attention to detail and effective communication with all the musicians involved. Despite the linguistic challenges, the experience enriched the international career of Kobayashi, known for his collaborations with European orchestras. Asahi.com reports it. This episode highlights the importance of linguistic and cultural competence in the world of international classical music.

